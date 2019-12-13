Aleinik: CIS consists of independent states

A meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers has been held in Minsk. Officials discussed the relevant topics of the common agenda, including migration issues due to threats of terrorism. Secretary General of the Commonwealth Sergei Lebedev said that during the meeting emphasized - terrorism has no nationality. CIS countries "must resist any attempts to drive a wedge into relations between peoples." The Foreign Minister emphasized that the CIS consists of independent states.

Our organization consists of independent states. This is inviolable and no one has ever questioned it, but at the same time our organization is a commonwealth. This is what has always allowed us to find compromises and build a common unifying agenda on a whole range of issues of development of our Commonwealth for the benefit of our countries and peoples. A constructive agenda, an agenda that is related to economic development, to the fulfillment of a whole range of social and humanitarian problems and, of course, security issues, which we have also talked about in great detail today.