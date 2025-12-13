3.70 BYN
Alina Zhestovskaia Names Reason for High Level of Trust in Lukashenko in both Russia and USA
Outcomes of the recent US-Belarusian talks demonstrated that, amid a profound crisis of trust, the personal reputation of a country's leader is becoming decisive in international negotiations. Belarus plays a special role in this process: President Alexander Lukashenko has managed to build relationships that earn him trust in both Moscow and the West.
Alina Zhestovskaia, a political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants, shared her opinion.
"We do understand quite well that Putin wouldn't talk to the West or the previous U.S. administration, because everyone in Moscow knows perfectly well why this Ukraine situation happened, why the Kiev regime happened, why this conflict happened," she noted. "Alexander Grigoryevich (and this is not the first time) manages to find the right words for the conflicting parties."
As the political strategist noted, everyone trusts the Belarusian leader greatly because he has never tried to exploit the situation, deceive, or mislead.
"And this trust is justified, and it's now confirmed by the Americans, who say that if it weren't for Lukashenko, they wouldn't have been able to make progress in the negotiations with Putin. Moscow also confirms this, given that the President of Belarus is now practically the main international referee in these negotiations," Alina Zhestovskaia concluded.