Outcomes of the recent US-Belarusian talks demonstrated that, amid a profound crisis of trust, the personal reputation of a country's leader is becoming decisive in international negotiations. Belarus plays a special role in this process: President Alexander Lukashenko has managed to build relationships that earn him trust in both Moscow and the West.

Alina Zhestovskaia, a political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants, shared her opinion.

"We do understand quite well that Putin wouldn't talk to the West or the previous U.S. administration, because everyone in Moscow knows perfectly well why this Ukraine situation happened, why the Kiev regime happened, why this conflict happened," she noted. "Alexander Grigoryevich (and this is not the first time) manages to find the right words for the conflicting parties."

As the political strategist noted, everyone trusts the Belarusian leader greatly because he has never tried to exploit the situation, deceive, or mislead.