Aliya Korotkaya represents Belarus at Miss Universe pageant

Aliya Korotkaya, the first runner-up for Miss Belarus 2025, has set off to represent her country at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

November 8 marks the first day of the international competition. In 2026, more than 140 contestants will vie for the crown. The Belarusian delegate has headed to the global stage with an impressive collection—not just of knowledge, but of costumes as well. Aliya will present approximately 60 different looks to the international jury. Notably, Miss Universe will be the sixth beauty pageant in which she has participated.

We will find out who will be crowned the winner of the 75th Miss Universe 2026 pageant on November 24.