"All Doors in This Region Open to Us," Expert Krivosheyev Says on Belarus's Cooperation with Oman

"Oman is a jewel at the intersection of major maritime trade and logistics routes. This is crucial for Belarus, an export-oriented economy and the country with an open economy. We certainly value the port infrastructure, insurance, and promotional tools that the Sultanate of Oman already owns and has developed. And thanks to the highest level of political dialogue between the Sultan and the President of Belarus, all doors in this region are open to us. They are ready to provide us with infrastructure, financial, economic, and investment tools so that Belarus can discover, own, and utilize the Belarusian hub project in this, I repeat, extremely rich region, the hub through which a significant percentage of global maritime trade passes."