All Hotels to Be “Star-Rated”: Belarus Plans to Make Hotel Certification Mandatory

A hotel is an essential part of any holiday. How do you earn those stars? Soon, this question may become pressing for every hotel in Belarus.

Belarus plans to make service certification mandatory. Until now, hotels have received their stars voluntarily, and only around 13% of all hotels have been rated.

Visitors come to the country from every continent. They need to understand what Belarus’s hospitality industry offers through a clear system of standards used in many countries around the world.

Stars won’t guarantee a perfect trip, but they will give tourists an idea of the service they can expect for their money.

Visitors to Belarus’s northern capital know all too well that in July, when the city is hosting its festival, rental prices skyrocket. They say it can sometimes be easier to get tickets to concerts than to find a place to stay.

Several years ago, when Vitebsk’s largest hotel was due for a major renovation, the work was timed so it could reopen just in time for July. As a result, nearly 200 rooms will be unavailable to visitors for six months. Finding alternatives during major events is impossible. They say no Slavianski Bazaar festival has ever gone ahead without the Vitebsk Hotel.

“Most of our guests are official delegations, invited guests and festival participants. Of course, we don’t offer rooms for general booking during the festival,” said Marina Meltsyna, head of the reception and accommodation bureau at the tourist hotel complex.

The hotel, built in 1973, will be transformed beyond recognition. Its façade is perhaps the only reminder of what was once a marvel of Soviet modernism. Back in the 1970s, it was Vitebsk’s first skyscraper. After the renovation, it may even earn a star rating, the director says.

It is important for guests to know what level of quality, service and safety a hotel can provide. In this case, a three-star rating is no small achievement, the senior manager believes.

“A Belarusian three-star hotel always has a restaurant or café. It also has a modern spa complex, a gym, a billiards room and a hair salon—all the things a guest who has just arrived and knows nothing about Vitebsk might need. Our three-star hotel has a 5.0 rating on Yandex,” said Tatyana Nazarova, director of the tourist hotel complex.

Of all the hotels in Belarus that have been certified—only 90 so far—one in two has a three-star rating.

“When someone books a room, they get a bed, towels, bed linen, telephone service and free Wi-Fi. Every en-suite bathroom is equipped with a hairdryer and toiletries as standard. A kettle isn’t even required, but all our rooms have one. For three-star hotels, drinking water must be available to guests in a shared area—these are the water coolers you saw in the lobby on each floor. Higher-category rooms come with bottled still and sparkling water. Bathrobes and slippers aren’t required in standard rooms at a three-star hotel. But guests who choose a higher-category room will find a bathrobe and slippers for each person,” Tatyana Nazarova explained.

Hotels can offer guests more than the standards require—it’s up to them. The main thing is to meet the minimum requirements.

A three-star hotel must also have a TV, a mini-fridge and wireless internet in every room—not just in the lobby. A hairdryer, however, is required only on request, though generous hoteliers often provide such extras anyway. Useful items such as luggage racks and clothes or shoe brushes, on the other hand, are always required in three-star hotels.

With an additional star, guests can expect a safe, air conditioning, a thermostat for adjusting the room temperature, domestic and even international telephone service, as well as effective soundproofing.

“We immediately search for places that allow pets. I always check the location to make sure it’s convenient to go out for a walk. This place is really quite good. Good soundproofing is very important, so the dogs don’t bark—and even if they hear something outside, they won’t disturb the neighbours,” said Irina, a visitor from Russia.

Russian visitors say there are only around 10 places across the capital where tourists can stay with their pets. That’s not many for a big city, but there is a choice. Four hotel stars always guarantee that outside noise won’t disturb even the lightest sleeper.

“Every year, we measure the noise levels in our rooms. They all have sound insulation and double-glazed windows, as well as special reinforcements that block out noise,” explained Vyacheslav Zaitsev, head of marketing and sales for a hotel chain.

So if you value peace and quiet, check the stars. They’re also useful for anyone who wants to know in advance what level of service to expect. For guests, certification means predictability and no surprises; for hotels, it means meeting the standards they claim to meet.

“It’s a sign of respect for our guests. When someone books with us, we don’t simply state on booking platforms that we have four stars—we can confirm it with a state certification certificate. Guests who stay here can count on receiving the minimum set of services that comes with that rating,” said Vyacheslav Zaitsev.

Each hotel in Belarus decides for itself whether to seek a star rating. The process is voluntary: a hotel can apply if it wants to, but no one makes it do so.

There are relatively few applicants: only around 13% of hotels have certified their services. It has been proposed that the process become mandatory. The standard will be Belarusian, combining Russian and European approaches.

Officials say the system will be clear to international guests. Hotels are awarded points, with a minimum score required for each category. A commission assesses the interiors, quality of service and staff performance.

“The experts went through the rooms without saying anything; they just kept making notes. In the end, it all came together in a kind of table with scores for the hotel’s performance. The hotel was assessed in different categories, from access roads to whether rooms had water and hairdryers, and the quality of cleaning. Everything was inspected and checked,” Tatyana Nazarova said.

How quickly a hotel earns its stars depends on how prepared it is. If it is well prepared, the whole process should take about a month. Is it expensive? They say it’s affordable—provided the hotel doesn’t have to be brought up to standard from scratch. Either way, it takes money and time. Across the country, the process could take so long that questions are being raised about how to introduce it without disruption.

Filipp Guly, chairman of the board of the Republican Union of the Tourism Industry:

“The hardest questions are how many facilities need to be certified, what resources will be needed, and whether we have the capacity to certify them. We will certainly need to increase those resources and train people. Who will carry out the certification? What exactly will the standards be, and how well will they align with those of our other key target markets? We are focused on Central Asia and a significant part of Russia, so we will need to introduce halal standards.”

Tatyana Smirnova, head of a department at the Belarusian State Institute for Standardization and Certification:

“The introduction will be phased. The plan is to start with large hotels with more than 70 rooms by January 1, 2028, followed by hotels with fewer than 70 rooms from January 1, 2029. In principle, we expect the process to go smoothly.”

The mechanism is set out in a draft decree. It has been reviewed and submitted to the government. The specialists who will be responsible for certification believe that even if there are hundreds of hotels in the country, the process may seem daunting only at first. With a sensible approach, it won’t be a task with an extra star beside it.