All Lithuanian trucks placed in designated parking areas in Belarus

By the evening of November 13, all Lithuanian trucks remaining on the roadsides approaching the Kamenny Log and Benyakoni checkpoints were placed in designated parking areas. Police and customs officers are maintaining order on the access roads.

Dmitry Parfenov, Head of the Benyakoni Customs Post of the Grodno Regional Customs Office:

"All Lithuanian trucks remaining on the roadsides near the checkpoints have been placed in designated parking areas. There are approximately 1,300 Lithuanian trucks in these parking areas. These areas are guarded 24/7. Most of the drivers have returned to their places of residence. Appropriate living conditions have been created for those remaining in the areas."

Dmitry Rezenkov, Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee:

"Following the instructions of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Grodno Region traffic police officers escorted Lithuanian trucks accumulated in the border area to specially designated guarded parking areas. Abandoned trailers and semi-trailers with Lithuanian registration, without tractors, were also found on the roads. These vehicles were parked haphazardly, posing a traffic safety hazard and creating the potential for accidents. Therefore, the head of the police department ordered their removal to guarded parking areas. This process has now been completed. Access roads to the Kamenny Log checkpoint are clear. Grodno Region traffic police crews continue to maintain enhanced patrols, ensuring road safety and maintaining public order."

The Belarusian side is not detaining anyone