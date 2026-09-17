“All of Them Are Our People”: How 156 Nationalities and 25 Faiths Live in Belarus

MINSK, September 17— Belarus is multiethnic and multi-confessional. The distinctive Belarusian example is how people of different faiths and different roots can live in one country in peace. The president puts it this way: “they are all our people.” In a special report they spoke about themselves and why they are proud to call themselves Belarusian Ukrainians, Poles, Syrians and Malians.

For Galina Kalyuzhnaya it matters to speak openly about her nationality and to introduce others to the culture. She also told a life story full of trials. She was born in Rivne, in Ukraine, in 1932. She remembers how she, a Ukrainian, was forbidden to speak Ukrainian and was taught at school only in Polish. Until September 1939 Rivne was part of Volhynia Voivodeship. September 17 stands before her eyes as if it were yesterday.

Kalyuzhnaya moved to Minsk to relatives when she was very young. She took a job as a storekeeper at the bearing plant. Her daughter works there now. She loved reading so much that she took the initiative and a library was opened at the plant. She worked there all her life. Now, in retirement, she translates Belarusian classics into Ukrainian.

Elena Dubinina moved to Minsk in 2014 from Donbass with her husband. She is an engineer; he teaches in the robotics department at the Belarusian National Technical University. The university invited him to work in the first place. Colleagues did not stand aside when they learned what had begun in Donetsk. There was a cooperation agreement between the universities. But they were received so warmly that they could no longer leave.

“I was very frightened by what happened in 2014 in Donetsk. We did not expect it. We had lived 80 years in peace, believing that the people around us were the same as everyone else — kind, good; we were building that world together. And when they bomb your city, or when you find yourself in a firefight, it is such a dissonance of the soul. And imagine: after all that, when your world is collapsing, you simply cannot understand, in purely human terms, how this can be. And suddenly you arrive here and they warm you, they look after you. We came, as they say, out of the fire onto fertile ground,” Minsk resident Elena Dubinina said.

Their relatives remain there; they have two sons, and so the emotions run high. Since 2014 she and her husband have been in Minsk; this May they became citizens of Belarus.

“Belarus struck us at once, because we have something to compare with. We arrived here as if into a family. Everyone asked whether we were all right. We still had Ukrainian plates then, and the militia would stop us on the road and ask whether we were lost, whether everything was all right. They explained that we had benefits; we did not know that. Unfortunately we no longer have a country as socially oriented as Belarus. Only people can organize the work of the state and administrative machine so that it was not hard for us to start living here in a human way, well,” Dubinina said.

That tension on ethnic and religious grounds is possible was shown by Ukraine: mutual dislike and xenophobia, a simple religious schism and national enmity. It is frightening when, before offering a hand, people ask what faith you are and what passport you hold.

“A rewriting of history begins when they want to set two fraternal peoples against each other and stretch barbed wire. I want to state: that will never work. Belarusians and Ukrainians are joined by a centuries-old history. There is linguistic kinship and similarity in everyday life. The policy of our state is so peace-loving, and it has opened its doors and protects with its wings, as they say, all who come into our friendly, hospitable family,” said Vladislav Kadira, chairman of the Belarusian public association of Ukrainians Vatra.

The name Taisir means “fortunate.” Fortune, he says, is also the story of his life in Belarus. He admits there is no better country for him. He is from Syria, from the Golan Heights, disputed land between Syria and Israel. Taisir follows the news; relatives remain there, but he himself has not traveled there for a long time. He has lived in Minsk for more than 40 years and received Belarusian citizenship long ago. He first came simply to study at the Academy of Arts, in the theater faculty; he is a drama director. Now he teaches, works as a translator and has his own company.

“I have a son living in Italy. He is 30. I was with him recently. And he asked me what I was doing in Belarus. I said this is my country; I love it more than anything. I cannot live a single week without Minsk. I am a Belarusian not by birth but by mentality. Minsk is my city, this is my people, this is my country. Everything is here: the cleanest city, safe, comfortable. The people are kind, tolerant; there is no racism,” translator Taisir Abboud said.

For Fedorovich — that is the familiar name they use for Keita Shaka — winter and potatoes have become favorites in Belarus. He is a graduate of the Horki Agricultural Academy and has devoted many years to farming. He has lived in Belarus for more than 30 years. While still a student he married a Belarusian woman and became a father of two. He now works as chief zootechnician at the farm Nestanovichi-Agro in Logoisk District. In milk yield it ranks second in the district. Here they milk 27 liters a day per cow.

In 2024, at the regional Dazhynki harvest festival, Keita Shaka received a commendation and a personalized watch from the president of Belarus. He has met Aleksandr Lukashenko twice. The second meeting was in February 2026, already at the farm. He was among those who spoke.

For those who have moved here, it matters to hear that there is no division, that everyone with a good heart, every professional, is one of ours.

“At one time the Polish leadership of three, five years ago spoke to us about Poles. I told them clearly and unambiguously: ‘Yes, Poles live here, but they are my Poles.’ I have come here to confirm it to you once more. You are all ours; you are Belarusians,” President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said on June 6, 2026.

“Poles today are comfortable in Belarus. In numerical terms we are the third nation living here, after Belarusians and Russians — the Poles. We live in the present day. We must build relations, we must be friends, including with Poles in Poland, and bring our Poles together. I always say: we are first of all citizens of Belarus; we are the people of Belarus,” said Mieczysław Łysy, chairman of the public association Union of Poles in Belarus.

That phrase “our Poles” is what Łysy recalls from the president’s speech at the anniversary Festival of National Cultures. The festival has 30 years of history and tradition; it has been held every two years since 1996 in Grodno. This is land at a crossroads of trade routes. Entire civilizations met here and collided here; peoples and religions met. Here the Belarusian national mentality took shape. Thirty years of the festival in Grodno. And in essence it is not only on a holiday that life is like this: friendly, open, tolerant. That is how it is every day, across the whole country.

And not only Grodno: similar festivals are held in other cities, where Russians, Ukrainians, Georgians, Armenians and Azerbaijanis come together — all with the important prefix that is already more like a root: Belarusian.

“Throughout the entire development of our republic we have not had a single interethnic or interconfessional conflict, and that is a very significant achievement. I want to recall that people who identify with 25 confessions and religious currents live here, as well as people of 156 nationalities according to the 2019 census,” said Aleksandr Rumak, commissioner for religions and nationalities of Belarus.

There are five spiritual centers in Belarus, and not one of them is in a regional capital or in the capital city. A special mission is laid on those places: the spiritual centers must preserve and develop the moral, cultural and historical traditions of Belarusians.

One of them is in Iuye. There stands the mosque that Muslim Tatars chose as their spiritual center. Iuye is a distinctive town: a population of fewer than 7,000, yet there is a mosque, a Catholic church and an Orthodox church. The Orthodox priest, the Catholic priest and the mullah visit one another’s church, church and mosque to congratulate the parishioners.

The spiritual center of Belarusian Jews became the synagogue in Babruisk. The principal shrine of Belarusian Catholics is the Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary in Budslau. In honor of the wonder-working icon of Our Lady of Budslau, a religious festival — the Budslau Fest — is held on the first weekend of July. The Belarusian Orthodox Church designated two spiritual centers: the monasteries in Zhirovichi and Polotsk.

“Our legislation and the Constitution guarantee every person the preservation of national belonging. At the same time the law protects a person from insult to national dignity and protects every person. Spiritual heritage is the foundation for maintaining interconfessional and interethnic peace,” Rumak said.

Born in Belarus or having arrived already as an adult. Study, work, love — or perhaps a coincidence of circumstances. Far worse — war. All of them speak of Belarus with warmth. For them Belarus has become home.