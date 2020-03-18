Almaz becomes best at international competitions in St. Petersburg

A real triumph was the performance of the Belarusian special unit Almaz in St. Petersburg. The anti-terrorist unit is now in the status of the winner of international competitions in practical shooting among special forces. Our fighters got the first team place, and the gold in the individual rankings. One of the conditions of the competition is a performance in standard assault equipment. Only a class 5 vest weighs 11 kg. All equipment weighs 25 kg. The gap between the Belarusian team and its closest opponent was eventually about a hundred points.