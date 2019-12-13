U.S. handlers involved in attempted coup d'etat and assassination of President - new details of plot to overthrow the government in Belarus unveiled in court

The conspirators planned to seize power in Belarus by force and assassinate the President and members of his family. The defendants are Yury Zenkovich, Alexander Feduta, Grigory Kostusev, Olga Golubovich and Denis Kravchuk. All the defendants were charged and interrogated in Minsk Regional Court.



According to SB. Belarus Today, Feduta partially admitted the charges, Kostusev did not, Kravchuk and Golubovich admitted them in full. Zenkovich initially refused to state his attitude towards the charges and pleaded guilty only during the court session, held on August 9t. He also apologized to his co-conspirators for having done his job badly, which led everyone to the dock.



The conspirators planned a violent seizure of power in Belarus, the murder of the President and members of his family. The plan, which concerned the fate of the President, was called "Silence".



Zenkovich, in his testimony at previous trials, categorically denied any accusations that the "Silence" plan had been developed with his participation and that he had made any preparations for its implementation. According to him, the plan was developed and discussed exclusively by the American handlers of the conspiracy, and not by the participants in the conspiracy, who were in the dock. According to Zenkovich, Nikolai Avtukhovich was to liquidate the President of Belarus.



All of the accused wrote a confession, even Kostusev, who did not admit guilt. Zenkovich (by the way, the only one of the accused) made a deal with the investigation. He confessed even at the stage of the preliminary investigation and said that he would help the investigation and expose participants of the crime. He pleaded guilty in full.



