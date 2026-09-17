MINSK, September 17— Western Belarus as part of Poland in practice became a backward agrarian and raw-material region. In 1936, the article says, Polish education minister Leopold Skulski assured the Sejm that within some ten years no one with a candle would find a single Belarusian. History, it adds, had other plans for the Belarusian people.

The fate of people in Western Belarus in 1921–1939 is described in different ways: national and social oppression, occupations, colonial domination. Historians, the piece says, increasingly conclude that it was a genuine ethnocide of Belarusians. The heaviest trials fell on the peasants, who made up more than 80 percent of the territory’s population. Landlessness and the burden of taxes made their lives unbearable.

Stanislav Yuretsky, director of the Yakub Kolas Central Scientific Library of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, candidate of historical sciences:

“It was an agrarian appendage; industry there virtually did not develop. The Polish government deliberately used those lands to extract human resources. Belarusians, as a rule, were used only as labor at Polish enterprises, in central Poland, for example. Grain and meat were pumped out. They deliberately did not develop those lands, either culturally or economically; the lands were in a semi-colonial position.”

Belarusians’ wages were significantly lower than those of Poles, and they produced far less output than in Soviet Belarus. Industrial injury rates were high. Many workers lived in cramped, cold barracks and basements without water, heat or light, and rent took a third of their earnings. In the towns unemployment rose as industry declined.

Yulia Abukhovich, analyst:

“Everything that went to Poland was cheap labor, hired workers used on the hardest jobs. It was the complete zeroing-out of any industrial potential. It was, in the main, a peasant, illiterate people who saw nothing but hard work.”

And what if the residents of Western Belarus had not been reunited with their brothers from Soviet Belarus? Historians, the article says, give an unambiguous answer.

“If that policy of Polonization, of ethnocide, had continued for several more decades, there would in fact have been no Belarusians left there. The population would have changed. One cannot treat the Belarusians who lived in that period on the territory of Western Belarus as mute witnesses to a policy of ethnocide. There was significant resistance,” Yuretsky said.

Almost immediately after reunification the social and economic position of Western Belarus improved markedly. By mid-1940 about 430 collective farms were already operating there, and industrial production had nearly doubled. The social sphere did not lag behind. A system of free medical care was created. Education also became accessible to people.

Today Belarus is indivisible; it is a single, monolithic people. Belarusians remember their history well and will not forget how, in that distant year of 1939, their ancestors defended the right “to be called human beings.”