Analyst Anton Dudarenko tells about future relations between Minsk and East

"This is only the beginning - everyone will be tested for strength." These words of Alexander Lukashenko at the CIS summit in Astana caused a serious resonance in the expert community. Analysts note that the Belarusian President hit the bull's-eye, since there have already been attempts of color revolutions in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Another very important message from Lukashenko to the countries of Asia is to take control of their destiny.



Experts discuss Astana summits



Our country is set up for long-term and good relations on the Asian vector. It is not only India and China. The potential is enormous, the market is large-scale. And here the firm position of the President of Belarus shows our reliability to our eastern partners.



