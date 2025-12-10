"We say, 'Yes, please, go ahead.' Belarus says, 'Go ahead,' but the other side won't let us. The revolt of the people (transport workers, drivers) is a pan-European trend, because it's clearly separating unelected European officials from European citizens suffering from their bureaucratic wars against Russia. And this can be used, including by the American side, as a tool to get rid of these European officials. Lithuania believes that by imposing an economic blockade, it is promoting positive change. Yes, changes will occur, but not in the favor of those who orchestrated the blockade."