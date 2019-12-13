3.42 RUB
Anatoly Glaz: Belarusian diplomats do not need permits to honor heroism of Soviet soldiers who liberated Europe
Belarusian diplomats do not need any permission to pay tribute to the heroism of Soviet soldiers who liberated Europe and to honor the memory of those tortured in Nazi concentration camps. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoli Glaz, BelTA informs.
Recently, the media reported that the delegations of Belarus and Russia were not invited to the commemorative events on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Mauthausen concentration camp by Soviet troops.
"We do not need any invitations or permits to pay tribute to the heroism of millions of Soviet soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the peoples of all countries of Europe without exception, to honor the memory of those tortured in Nazi concentration camps.
This applies not only to Austria, but also to all other places. For us it is a theme of justice, morality and ethics, which are obviously lacking in Western politicians who are trying to build intrigues and mischief on it," Anatoly Glaz emphasized.
Therefore, as in previous years, Belarusian diplomats around the world themselves, with their Russian and other colleagues will hold commemorative events in various formats, lay wreaths at the monuments and obelisks of that terrible war and the great victory of our ancestors."
