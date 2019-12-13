3.42 RUB
Anatoly Sivak holds personal reception of citizens at Rogachev District Executive Committee
Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Anatoly Sivak held a personal reception of citizens at Rogachev District Executive Committee. Most of the household requests concerned pension accrual, payment for housing and communal services. Anatoly Sivak noted the need for such meetings. Everyone should have an opportunity for direct dialogue with the authorities.
Representatives of local authorities, health care, law enforcement agencies took part in the dialogue with citizens. This made it possible to determine the ways of solving the problems of Belarusians on the spot.
