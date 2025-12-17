news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8512bcb4-dd7c-43bf-8ba4-bc395c0e3f49/conversions/fcb34327-f9f5-40a9-9514-2e1227f567dd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8512bcb4-dd7c-43bf-8ba4-bc395c0e3f49/conversions/fcb34327-f9f5-40a9-9514-2e1227f567dd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8512bcb4-dd7c-43bf-8ba4-bc395c0e3f49/conversions/fcb34327-f9f5-40a9-9514-2e1227f567dd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8512bcb4-dd7c-43bf-8ba4-bc395c0e3f49/conversions/fcb34327-f9f5-40a9-9514-2e1227f567dd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Will the "humiliating peace treaty for Ukraine", which Europeans believe Kiev needs to be protected from, become a reality after all? The latest talks in Berlin were discussed in the studio of First Information Channel with Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Belarusian General Staff Faculty at the Military Academy of Belarus.

"It's difficult to say what the negotiations are currently about, because a simple leak of information is not enough. If we recall, the 28 points of Trump's peace plan, which were initially discussed, have been ultimately reduced to 19 by the Europeans. Now in Berlin, they have already negotiated 20 points, then divided them into some four documents, and then Vladimir Putin said there should be 27 points. In short, everything is confusing," Andrei Bogodel noted.

According to him, one thing is clear: at present, the countries are unable to reconcile the positions of the three main parties. And after the talks in Berlin, the Ukrainian public exploded with statements that U.S. President Donald Trump was no longer on Ukraine's side.

As explained by the deputy head of the General Staff Faculty of the Military Academy of Belarus, Trump was not interested in globalist politics. On this issue, he is ready to defeat Ukraine, but not to let NATO fall apart.

"Trump is playing purely on the American side because that is where his interests lie. A new national security strategy has been released, which, in my opinion, clearly outlines the position of the United States," noted Andrei Bogodel. "Today, these are issues of migration policy, issues of Venezuela, and further on it talks about the prosperity of Europe, but only within the framework of a community of sovereign states."

Europe's prosperity must be achieved precisely under conditions where the migration crisis and national issues have been resolved, and when the national forces come to power.