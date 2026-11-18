On November 12-13, 2026, Andrei Ivanets, Minister of Education of the Republic of Belarus, visited the People's Republic of China. The Minister discussed the development of humanitarian cooperation in all-round and comprehensive cooperation with China in the "China on Air" project on the First Information Channel.

Andrei Ivanets emphasized that humanitarian cooperation and the development of educational ties are a priority area of Belarusian-Chinese relations. During the visit, the Minister of Education of Belarus held a working meeting with Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Education of the People's Republic of China, where they reaffirmed previously reached understandings and discussed a number of new matters, including the establishment of the Academy of Intelligent Technologies (AIT).

"The Chinese Minister of Education confirmed cooperation with the newly established academy and a number of leading universities in the People's Republic of China. The universities were selected based on the areas of training they will focus on—the School of Natural Sciences and Industrial Technology. Priority areas of training will be robotics, mechatronics, applied materials science, microelectronics, and the School of Digital Technologies. These areas will include the study of big data, applied artificial intelligence, financial and digital technologies, and information system security," the source said.

According to the head of the Belarusian Ministry of Education, leading specialists from China, scientists, and practicing engineers will be invited to teach individual courses and undertake internships at the Academy of Intelligent Technologies. Student exchanges will also be a necessity – academic mobility and inter-university exchanges are essential for understanding ongoing research in Belarus and China in priority areas of personnel training. "Under these two tracks, we have confirmed our readiness to send leading specialists from the People's Republic of China to study in Belarus and to host Belarusian students at leading universities in China for internships and practical training," Andrei Ivanets stated.

China has extensive expertise in commercializing developments, so one of the main goals of the AIT is to introduce innovative developments into the real economy. During visits to Chinese universities, the Belarusian delegation studied the experience of creating university-based companies, established interactions with industrial enterprises, and implemented transfers involving developers and businesses.

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