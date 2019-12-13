Andrei Ivanets: Independence and sovereignty are the most valuable things the Belarusian youth have

Everything is really in the hands of the youth! It is up to them to continue what has been started by teachers, agrarians, biologists and lawyers. Minister of Education of Belarus Andrei Ivanets said that he was satisfied with the questions and answers of pupils and students at an open lesson.



Andrei Ivanets also said how much attention would be paid to the history lessons during the entire school year: "Since September 1, all the necessary additions have been made to the curriculum at the secondary school level, taking into account the criminal investigation of the General Prosecutor's Office into the genocide of the Belarusian people, in accordance with the laws on the genocide of the Belarusian people, on counteraction to falsification of history, and on dissemination of pseudo-fascist values. All this has already become part of school curricula. We will pay great attention to work with students as well.



Moreover, the introduction of a new integrated discipline, the history of Belarusian statehood, will help orient young people in many ways. A subject like modern political economy will help assess what transformations (social, economic) have taken place in the territory of modern Belarus. And the most important thing is that independence, sovereignty are the most valuable thing we have, and young people should cherish it.



