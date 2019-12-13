Andrei Ivanets tells about achievements of Belarusian educational system

Today, special attention is paid to the patriotic education of schoolchildren in Belarus. It has been decided to listen to the anthem of Belarus during the ceremonial rulings. The national flag of our country will be raised on national holidays. Also the materials of the criminal case on the genocide of the Belarusian people are being introduced into the educational program.



Another important step towards patriotic education is the uniform and distinctive element in each school. Minister Andrei Ivanets told about the achievements of the educational system during the years of independence of our country.



