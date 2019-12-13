3.42 RUB
Andrei Ivanets: Ministry of Education will give a high priority to raising teachers' salaries
The Ministry of Education will pay much attention to raising the teachers' salaries. This was stated by new Minister Andrei Ivanets. He also noted that augmented reality or virtual reality cannot substitute the teachers' work. Therefore, live communication, rather than distance learning, is important at school. They can only be a supplement to the basic schedule. The Minister believes that the educational system should be based primarily on educating the individual.
There are almost 3 thousand schools in Belarus. New ones open every year. For example, seven educational institutions were opened on September 1 last year, two of them in Minsk.
