A. Manoilo on policy of information openness of Belarus at border
Full informational openness of Belarus at the border for domestic and foreign media is a position of the strong country! It is adhered to by the state, which has nothing to hide. This opinion was expressed by Russian political scientist Andrei Manoilo in an interview with our TV channel.
Such transparency is typical for those who are confident in their righteousness. The Polish side, on the contrary, has set up a tough barrier for the media. This is insurance against information leakage, which is disadvantageous for the Poles and those behind them.
