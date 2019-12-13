Andrei Manoilo tells what’s happening in Niger

According to him, there is no panic in Europe about the events in Niger, but France is very nervous. "And it is clear why, the French are very dependent on the supply of uranium, which is mined at the deposits, which are located on the border of Niger and Mali, - explained the expert. - And a significant part of it is located in Mali after all. Why France reacts in such a way, first of all, because more than 80% of the French energy sector is nuclear power. They are very dependent on uranium supplies, and uranium comes from their former colonies. Mali and Niger are part of Francefrica. It was very convenient for the French to get uranium as fuel for their nuclear power plants, the expert said. - As a matter of fact, every time there is any coup in these countries, the French, as a rule, intervene. And they have both the forces and the means.