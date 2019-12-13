Andrei Manoilo comments on upcoming referendum in Belarus

Of course, they won't be able to do it, but nevertheless, one can see from such a semi-hysterical reaction of very many representatives of European states that they don't like this referendum, that the amendments to be passed through the referendum most likely block some channels of influence that European states, governments and special services had before, through which they tried to influence the processes taking place in Belarus and interfered in the internal affairs of the Republic. Now, if these amendments are passed by a national referendum, these channels will be closed, reliably, and probably forever. Of course, Europeans do not like it, because they are used to treat Belarus not as a sovereign country, but as a testing ground for their experiments, for color revolutions, for sanctions, etc. This time, if the referendum approves the constitutional reform, the Europeans will be given a good slap on the wrist.

Andrei Manoilo, political scientist, professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia)