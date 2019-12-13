PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Andrei Manoilo comments on upcoming referendum in Belarus

Europe follows most closely the preparations for the upcoming referendum in our country.

According to Russian political analyst Andrei Manoilo, there are many destructive forces who nurture a plan to interfere in the process to try once again to influence the choice of the Belarusian citizens.

Of course, they won't be able to do it, but nevertheless, one can see from such a semi-hysterical reaction of very many representatives of European states that they don't like this referendum, that the amendments to be passed through the referendum most likely block some channels of influence that European states, governments and special services had before, through which they tried to influence the processes taking place in Belarus and interfered in the internal affairs of the Republic. Now, if these amendments are passed by a national referendum, these channels will be closed, reliably, and probably forever. Of course, Europeans do not like it, because they are used to treat Belarus not as a sovereign country, but as a testing ground for their experiments, for color revolutions, for sanctions, etc. This time, if the referendum approves the constitutional reform, the Europeans will be given a good slap on the wrist.
Andrei Manoilo, political scientist, professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia)

