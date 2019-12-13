PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Prosecutor General: Tribute to our ancestors who gave us a peaceful life is one of the most important duties of a citizen

Tribute to our ancestors, who gave us a peaceful life, is one of the most important duties of a citizen. This was stated by the Prosecutor General of Belarus during the presentation of passports to the children of prosecutors and children who have achieved great success in various fields. It is symbolic that in the Year of Memory the main document was presented at the Museum of the Great Patriotic War.

