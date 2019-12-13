PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Andreichenko: SCO implementing idea of just world order in practice

By supporting the accession of Belarus to the international treaty within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the deputies have completed all the legislative procedures necessary for our country to join the international structure and interact with all its partners on equal terms.

According to the chairman of the House of Representatives, Vladimir Andreichenko, this authoritative organization, uniting half of the world's population, puts into practice the idea of forming a fair world order, equality and sovereignty.

Also today, the deputies supported the agreement on air communication between Belarus and Oman and visa-free regime with Equatorial Guinea for holders of service and diplomatic passports.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All