Andreichenko: SCO implementing idea of just world order in practice
By supporting the accession of Belarus to the international treaty within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the deputies have completed all the legislative procedures necessary for our country to join the international structure and interact with all its partners on equal terms.
According to the chairman of the House of Representatives, Vladimir Andreichenko, this authoritative organization, uniting half of the world's population, puts into practice the idea of forming a fair world order, equality and sovereignty.
Also today, the deputies supported the agreement on air communication between Belarus and Oman and visa-free regime with Equatorial Guinea for holders of service and diplomatic passports.
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko's proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
