Androsyuk: Control over pricing of medical services to be tough

Control over pricing of medical services will be tough. This was stated today by Deputy Minister of Health Boris Androsyuk. The recent increase in the prices of medical services has affected most private centers. Its representatives attributed the situation to the rise of the dollar exchange rate and the increased share of the expendable part of prices for materials. In dentistry, for example, it is 70-90%.



Boris Androsyuk, Deputy Minister of Health of Belarus:



Today we can see that the currency basket is steadily decreasing, so the Ministry of Health, State Control and MART will monitor these prices. If, at the beginning of the month, it was due to the growth of foreign currency, now the prices of currency are falling, so the prices of health care should go down.



Prices for medical services in state institutions remained almost the same, except for positions that are not regulated by the state. This is 40% of cases, where the profitability of the institution cannot exceed 30%. In general, the cost of state-guaranteed medical services remains free.



