The Belarusian authorities act in the people's interests, and Belarusians appreciate this; this is confirmed by the results of a large-scale sociological study.

"Opinion poll data indicate that in an era of geopolitical turbulence and global instability, people want to develop within their own country. They value their leadership's course and understand how difficult it is to maintain this island of calm in an unstable world. Security is becoming a crucial factor for citizens of any country today. If foreigners—those who watch Hollywood movies—were to come and see the actual situation in Belarus, it would simply transform their mindset and their perception. It is truly a wonderful country," Anna Velikaya, Candidate of Political Sciences and Senior Researcher at IMEMO RAS noted.