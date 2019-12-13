Anti-Fascist Forum in Minsk brings together participants from 50 countries

Uniting mankind in the fight against the threat of fascism that is growing in the world. This is the aim of the anti-fascist forum opened today in Minsk and uniting participants from 50 countries.

Belarusian Museum of the Great Patriotic War, where the event takes place, has become in fact a place of brainstorming for left-wing patriotic forces all over the world - from Beijing to Havana. In addition to guests from Portugal, Germany, Hungary and neighboring countries, representatives of other countries joined via videoconferencing, who believe that it is time to pay attention to the fact that misanthropic ideas of superiority of one race over another are again trying to sow in the minds of people today. These manifestations must be fought right now.

Petr Simonenko, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine:

By the example of Ukraine, all comrades in the communist movement, all progressive humanity must understand the evil we face today in the new dimension. We must learn lessons from our history, because thanks and only under the leadership of the Communists, wherever we were - at the fronts of the Great Patriotic War, in partisan units, underground, in Gestapo cells, leading the Resistance movement in Europe - it was under the leadership of the Communists that fascism was defeated.

"The time for action has come. We at the anti-fascist forum will consider as a political manifesto that appeal to the peoples of the world, which clearly speaks of the nature of fascism, speaks of the evil they brought to the world community," Simonenko said.

The place of the forum - Minsk - was not chosen by chance. Belarus is one of the most affected by the fight against the Nazis. Our country lost every third man in the Great Patriotic War.