EEC antitrust regulation and EEU government procurement market discussed in Brest
More than 300 participants - representatives of businesses and enterprises, up-to-date information and online broadcast. In Brest today held a meeting of the public reception of the block on competition and antitrust regulation of the EEC. The discussion focused on the peculiarities of business activities, rights and mechanisms to protect their interests, as well as on the EEU public procurement market. Belarus has a positive balance here, and this is an indicator of the competitiveness of domestic enterprises in cross-border markets. The experts noted that mutual trade is also developing dynamically. The volume of mutual trade in the economic alliance is increasing
Maxim Yermolovich, Member of the Board (Minister) for Competition and Antimonopoly Regulation of the EEC:
If we talk about volumes, we are constantly growing. Especially a big surge in mutual trade has been noted in the last two years. This is very important for all EAEU members, because we are really increasing our economic potential.
Alexei Bogdanov, Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus:
We want our business - both public and private, working in cross-border markets, i.e. in the Russian Federation markets, to understand and know their rights, their obligations and to be able to use more skillfully those tools that are allowed under the EAEU antimonopoly law. And of course, first of all, this event is aimed at educating our courts.
