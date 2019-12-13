Pulmonary ventilator installed for orphanage in Grodno

A new ventilator has appeared in Grodno Regional Specialized Orphanage! As part of the charity event, a valuable gift was provided by the Belarusian Peace Foundation together with a large retail chain in the country! Equipment is extremely necessary. There is a center for palliative care for children of Grodno Region on the basis of the orphanage! Some families with seriously ill children are given ventilators at home, some children undergo rehabilitation in the institution. The opportunity to help more children appeared with the advent of another mobile device for artificial ventilation lungs.