Agrarians of Mogilev Region to launch large-scale production of watermelons
60000 seeds were planted. They are grown in the greenhouses of agricultural enterprise "Rassvet" of Kirov District. The total area under crops is 10 hectares. Special equipment and cultivation technology were developed by Belarusian scientists. It allows us to get quite significant harvests of watermelons in our climate: up to 100 cn per hectare. The first harvest of environmentally friendly watermelons is expected in August.
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People's Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
