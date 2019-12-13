EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Agrarians of Mogilev Region to launch large-scale production of watermelons

60000 seeds were planted. They are grown in the greenhouses of agricultural enterprise "Rassvet" of Kirov District. The total area under crops is 10 hectares. Special equipment and cultivation technology were developed by Belarusian scientists. It allows us to get quite significant harvests of watermelons in our climate: up to 100 cn per hectare. The first harvest of environmentally friendly watermelons is expected in August.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All