The President of Belarus is one of the few who speaks the truth openly, and this is the surest path, because truth prevails. This opinion was shared by Archpriest Fyodor Povny, rector of the Minsk Church of All Saints and in Memory of the Victims Who Served to Save Our Fatherland.

Alexander Lukashenko inspires with his strength, charges with his spirit, and his capacity for work, the priest believes. "Look, thousands of people in the hall and millions watching their leader (and not only in Belarus) - get the kind of education offered to future rulers in exclusive schools around the world," the archpriest noted. "One might ask: why does the average person need to know everything that's happening in the world? So that the people can make the right decisions. Since he was entrusted with so much power at the Belarusian People's Congress, there's enthroned enthusiasm and exalted spirit to create the future and work."