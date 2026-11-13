At the 4th International Conference on Eurasian Security, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko noted the profound fatigue within European society regarding the protracted conflict in Ukraine.

Guy Mettan, head of the Geneva Institute for Multipolarity, discussed the growing disillusionment within the European Union during an "In-Depth Interview."

As a journalist who has observed the international political scene for 40 years, Mettan argues that leaders of key European nations—most notably France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland—spent a long time deliberately fueling the conflict in Ukraine. However, he believes the situation has now begun to shift.

"This is particularly evident in France, where Emmanuel Macron’s presidential term is drawing to a close. He maintained an extremely hawkish stance and was a staunch advocate for flooding Ukraine with weapons at any cost. A change in leadership in Paris offers a real opportunity for a new leader to turn the page, move past previous mistakes, and begin restoring peace on the European continent," the guest remarked.

Guy Mettan, head of the Geneva Institute for Multipolarity

Guy Mettan

In Germany, according to the head of the Geneva Institute for Multipolarity, the situation is unfolding somewhat differently. Current Chancellor Friedrich Merz has been at the helm for just over a year; yet, the results of recent regional elections in the German states reveal a rapid surge in the popularity of skeptical political forces—both on the right, represented by "Alternative for Germany" (AfD), and on the left, through the "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance." It is evident that German society has grown deeply weary of the course imposed upon it—a factor that should compel the German Chancellor to reckon with the immense discontent and disappointment felt by his own citizens, as well as their firm demand for peace.

Similar processes, albeit with their own unique characteristics, are currently unfolding in France, where Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party is rapidly gaining strength. In essence, entirely different political forces are gradually coming to power in key European capitals.

"The two primary opposition forces in France today—the National Rally and Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s 'France Unbowed' movement—consistently advocate for peace. The same is true for both right-wing and left-wing factions in Germany. These parties are the leading contenders for power in their respective countries. This offers a glimmer of hope," the source remarked.

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Guy Mettan expressed hope that by 2027, the militaristic, war-mongering front in Europe could be dismantled—a shift driven, among other factors, by a fundamental generational change. The current generation of European leaders consists of staunch Atlanticists, blindly aligned with NATO and committed to unconditional support for Kyiv, regardless of the consequences for their own nations. This dogmatic approach must change, and in France, that transformation is already underway.

Parliamentary elections are also scheduled for 2027 in Italy, where "the influence of those skeptical about continuing the war is set to grow significantly." For this reason, the head of the Geneva Institute for Multipolarity views the future with a sense of cautious optimism.