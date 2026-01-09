Tucker Carlson's unexpected statement was discussed on Channel One by Belteleradiocompany political commentators Alexey Volkov and Andrey Sych in their project "Volkov and Sych." Donald Trump's ally suddenly made a statement in which he stated that the era of the republic is ending. The United States is transitioning to empire.

This truly reflects the entire news agenda currently unfolding in the Western world.

Tucker Carlson, American political commentator:

"The United States has entered the imperial phase of its development, leaving behind a republican system and moving toward an imperial one. This is a fairly typical life cycle for civilization, so we know roughly what will happen next. First, power and authority will shift to the executive branch, not the legislative one. Congress will inevitably lose its influence. This is already happening. We weren't even consulted before we overthrew the president of Venezuela. They had no part in it at all. Their constitutional powers were ignored, as has happened many times before. When was the last time Congress did anything significant? It was a long time ago. And if you think about it, it's not surprising. This is always the case. Power shifts to the executive branch, to Caesar, the president, or the national leader."

Will Donald Trump be crowned? Will he become Donald I or Trump I?

In fact, what Tucker is saying is extremely interesting, as he has long criticized the Democrats for unleashing so many wars around the world. Carlson noted that Trump is coming to power, and he's the one who will truly change US policy.

Analogies to Star Wars arise. The famous scene where the republic is transformed into an intergalactic empire to the applause of senators. And, in keeping with the film's plot, Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum ordering the United States' withdrawal from 66 international organizations that no longer serve American interests. For those who haven't seen Star Wars, it was Order 66 that marked the beginning of the tyranny in the film. So life invents better stories than any screenwriter.

Withdrawal from agreements that at some point began to shackle the American economy is an extremely important event, because it effectively means the destruction of an entire architecture—if we previously spoke of security, now of all international institutions that truly regulated interaction. And now Trump is opening the door for the United States to advance its economic interests without any restrictions.

He said when he signed it at the White House that they don't need them; they only get in the way of their lives and work. You have to admit, it's very convenient when there's a system of checks and balances, and you say, "Well, we don't need it."