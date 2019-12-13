Rental housing allows public sector employees to live in full-fledged apartment with contract for 5 years

Rental housing has already become an option for many Belarusians. It allows public sector employees to live in a full-fledged apartment, but not for $300 per month and have a contract for five years. Rental apartments are given to doctors and teachers in the first place. The main condition is a contract for 5 years. Which is often not an obligation for families, but a stability factor. According to the latest data, among 49 thousand social workers, about 5 thousand people expect to get rental housing. Houses for this category will continue to be built so that those who guard the health and education of Belarusians would not waste time and energy on solving a housing problem.