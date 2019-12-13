3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Arina Pekhtereva, heroine of the new mini season of Generation by project
Our country's image on both the external and domestic markets is also created by our talents. Representatives of gifted young people have become heroes of the new mini-season of the Generation by project. This time, the TV News Agency will introduce the young performer, who is already being talked about by bloggers around the world. Arina Pekhtereva, the representative of Belarus at Junior Eurovision Song Contest, will tell and show what she is doing a month and a half before the show, how she spends her free time.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All