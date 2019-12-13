Arina Pekhtereva, heroine of the new mini season of Generation by project

Our country's image on both the external and domestic markets is also created by our talents. Representatives of gifted young people have become heroes of the new mini-season of the Generation by project. This time, the TV News Agency will introduce the young performer, who is already being talked about by bloggers around the world. Arina Pekhtereva, the representative of Belarus at Junior Eurovision Song Contest, will tell and show what she is doing a month and a half before the show, how she spends her free time.