Armenia asks CSTO for military assistance to restore territorial integrity

The Armenian authorities have asked the CSTO for military assistance to restore the territorial integrity of the country, TASS reports referring to the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan. Speaking at the parliament, he said: "Armenia has applied to the CSTO under Article 4, asking for military assistance to restore the country's territorial integrity, among other things."



Pashinyan said that CSTO has launched a process, which must result in concrete decisions. The participants of the CSTO Council meeting recorded the fact of Azerbaijani Armed Forces' incursion into the territory of Armenia, Pashinyan said.



