3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Armenia asks CSTO for military assistance to restore territorial integrity
The Armenian authorities have asked the CSTO for military assistance to restore the territorial integrity of the country, TASS reports referring to the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan. Speaking at the parliament, he said: "Armenia has applied to the CSTO under Article 4, asking for military assistance to restore the country's territorial integrity, among other things."
Pashinyan said that CSTO has launched a process, which must result in concrete decisions. The participants of the CSTO Council meeting recorded the fact of Azerbaijani Armed Forces' incursion into the territory of Armenia, Pashinyan said.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All