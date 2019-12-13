Army Games: communication contest held in Minsk

The military continue to compete in the Army Games. The first stage of the communication contest “Confident Radio Operator” took place in Minsk at the training base of DOSAAF of Belarus. This is a competition among communication units.



As specialists note, the telegraph allows transmitting signals in any conditions. The experienced radio operator is able to receive information even in case of strong interference. This is the first time Belarus has accepted the contest "Confident Reception". It has brought together four teams: Belarus, Russia, Vietnam and Tajikistan.



