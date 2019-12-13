International Army Games continue in two disciplines in Brest

The Special Forces will complete the first stage of the Polar Star contest with the "precision landing jump" and "landing" exercises. And the day before they identified the best in the exercise "building assault ".



The Belarusian squad, performing at Brest firing range, is showing excellent results. Our team is sure to lead the Sniper Frontier contest. The second place will go to the team from Uzbekistan, and the third position will be held by the Russian team.



