3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
"Army-2021": Belarusians show best time in second individual race of "Tank Biathlon" competition
Another victory. The second stage of the individual race of the "Tank Biathlon" competition was held at Alabino shooting range. Our crew showed the best time - 20 minutes and 40 seconds -100% hit. According to the rules of the race, the crew had to pass three circles (slopes, ditches, water obstacles) and to hit three conventional targets (tank, helicopter and grenade launcher's firing point). The Belarusian tankers went through the route at top speed and earned no penalty points. They overtook crews from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Serbia and took the first place.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All