"Army-2021": Belarusians show best time in second individual race of "Tank Biathlon" competition

Another victory. The second stage of the individual race of the "Tank Biathlon" competition was held at Alabino shooting range. Our crew showed the best time - 20 minutes and 40 seconds -100% hit. According to the rules of the race, the crew had to pass three circles (slopes, ditches, water obstacles) and to hit three conventional targets (tank, helicopter and grenade launcher's firing point). The Belarusian tankers went through the route at top speed and earned no penalty points. They overtook crews from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Serbia and took the first place.