Army-2022: Belarusians win silver in finals of Engineering Formula contest

The Belarusian military represent the country with honor in the international arena. Our team won several sets of medals on August 23 during the Army-2022-2022 competition, including silver in the competition of engineering armament vehicles crews. These competitions were held in the Volgograd Region in six stages. In the finals of the Engineering Formula competition, the Belarusian team took the second place, sharing it with the team from Uzbekistan. The Russian team, the hosts, got the gold. In total, four countries participated in the final relay of the "Engineering Formula": Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Laos. The task of each team was faster than the others to pass the track with obstacles and show what engineering machines can do.



Andrei Kurakov, Chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces' engineering troops:



“At the Army Games, there were no weak teams in all competitions. And I consider the today's performance a success. I believe that we performed well.”



Traditionally, the Belarusian team shows some of the best results in the "Polar Star" competition, which takes place at the Brest training ground. Representatives from six countries have covered more than 30 km. The participants had to pass numerous control points at which they practiced various standards: overcoming water and contaminated areas, communication, shooting practice and casualties evacuation. Today was the third stage of Polar Star, and the teams determined the best in the exercises.



