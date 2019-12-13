Scent of France with a Belarusian touch - how are country's largest lavender plantations grown?

Not only the usual crops are grown in Belarusian fields, there is also room for experimentation. One of the largest lavender plantations in the country belongs to a farmer from Vetka District. The Belarusian Provence attracts tourists, photographers and bloggers. The owner has plans to actively develop the culture. It should be noted that private farms are profitable, easier to adjust to consumer demands, they are not afraid to experiment and thus work for import substitution.



Belarusian farmers master exotic crops



More than 20 years ago Oleg Dobulyak, a farmer, moved with his family from Moldova to the Gomel Region. Later he founded his own farm here. The first season was unsuccessful - the May beetle destroyed apple seedlings. But the lavender, brought from the homeland, survived - the family planted several bushes for themselves. Since then, the Belarusian Provence increased to three hectares.



Lavender successfully adapted to Belarusian climate



Removing weeds and just taking gentle care - nothing supernatural is needed to grow lavender. At first, the farmer's colleagues were at first puzzled as to why he had chosen this plant, fearing it would not take root. However, it turned out to be a fastidious plant.



As it turned out, lavender has adapted well to our climate. It overwinters well, even at minus 25. But sharp temperature drops are difficult for the culture to endure.



Belarusian Provence



The farm has ambitious plans: to expand its lands and produce raw materials for natural essential oil. Now the farm sells lavender bouquets and develops infrastructure - there are comfortable tourist houses near the plantation as well as photo zones. People from all over the country come to Vetka District for recreation.



Yucca is another highlight of the farm. The flowers are grown for landscaping cities, the plant endures drought. There are hibiscuses, roses, over 20 varieties of strawberries and more. The experiment with lavender was a success, so there are views on other crops with the prospect of an industrial scale.



