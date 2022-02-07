Art book "Jason" presented at National Library of Belarus

An art book "Jason" was presented at the National Library of Belarus. It is a work of modern visual and book art, dedicated to the ancient Greek myth about the journey of Jason and the Argonauts for the Golden Fleece. The young Belarusian graphic artist Fedor Shurmelev has reinterpreted the well-known myth in a complicated etching technique. The book includes 8 poems by Greek poet Christos Gianakas and 8 etchings by Shurmelev. Silk thread was used for the binding the collector's book as well as handmade French marbled paper.



The collector's edition can be seen in the book museum of the National Library. The work on the joint Belarusian-Greek project has been conducted for more than a year. The art book "Jason" has been published in 20 copies.



