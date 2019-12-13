Artem Sikorski: Ryanair plane could have landed in Warsaw, but the pilot chose Minsk

The air blockade of Belarus is not just a political decision, for some it's a way to weaken a competitor. The unscheduled landing of a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius in May raises more and more questions, as do the fakes thrown in by the Western media. Thus, the Director of the Department of Aviation of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus, Artem Sikorski, noted that the Ryanair plane could have flown not only to the nearest airport in Vilnius, but also to its base in Warsaw. But the pilot, for some reason, chose Minsk. And he still has not argued in favor of his decision.



