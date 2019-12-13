SU-100 artillery system exhibited in Buinichi museum

The open-air museum has got a new SU-100 artillery unit. It was in service in the Red Army during the Great Patriotic War. The ceremony of handing over the rarity was followed by a meeting in honor of the 79th anniversary of the defense of Mogilev. Flowers were laid at the foot of the chapel in honor of the war heroes. Reconstruction was carried out by specialists of the Patriotic club "Poisk" from Shklov.



Valery Semushkin, head of the military-Patriotic club "Poisk": "It took us 1.5 months to restore it. A lot of work has been done. We will continue working at Buinichi field."



Andrey Kuntsevich, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus: “One really understands that this is a holy place for everyone who cherishes and remembers the feat of the Soviet soldier."



The decoration of the ceremony was a reconstruction of the events of 1944, when a group of Red Army soldiers crossed the Dnieper, opening the road to the liberation of the city.



