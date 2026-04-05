The medical profession has always been rooted in responsibility, scientific calculation, and the paramount principle of “do no harm.” Yet today, as social media sets the trends in medicine, this principle is being put to a rigorous test. A glaring example of this phenomenon is the widespread obsession with injections that, originally developed as serious treatments for diabetes, have now become perilous accessories for weight loss.

This is about Mounjaro — a drug that those eager to shed pounds are using in ways it was never intended. The consequences—affecting the pancreas, mental health, muscle mass, and wallets—are all at risk. Our colleague, Victoria Sharkova, investigates why humanity is willingly risking its health and who is fueling this frenzy.

The drug has gained weight in popularity

If Ozempic was the star of the scene one or two years ago, then 2026 is undeniably the year of Mounjaro. The results are impressive: a loss of twenty kilograms per course. But at what cost? And more importantly, are we merely repeating past mistakes, just increasing the dosage?

On TikTok, young women boast about how to properly inject these medications and how they’re ready to move on to higher doses.

Let’s revisit the origins: Ozempic was a targeted action on a single hormone (GLP-1), whereas Mounjaro is a “double strike.” Its creator, an American pharmaceutical giant, added effects on a second hormone. The compound tirzepatide not only regulates blood sugar but also dramatically suppresses appetite.

TikTok users showcase their weight loss and claim their appetites have diminished after injections.

It’s not willpower — it’s the power of the injection! People eat less simply because they don’t want to. Isn’t that paradoxical? Those who once feared COVID complications now chase after the most potent drugs without hesitation.

Expert opinion: Alla Shepelkevich, Professor of Endocrinology

“Many are now asking for the ‘golden shot’ — the miracle injection that will solve all their problems, not just with weight but in life overall. But this is a dangerous illusion. While this group of medications has undeniably transformed medicine, they also have contraindications and side effects.”

The list of adverse effects for Mounjaro is longer than the list of countries where it is officially approved. Yet, in pursuit of ‘effectiveness 2.0,’ these warnings are often ignored.

“Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, severe constipation—these are common issues. Improper prescription can make things worse. The risks of pancreatitis increase if the drug is misused.

There can also be disruptions in gut motility—slowing down the intestines to the point of colic or even complete bowel shutdown,” she explains.

Psychological concerns

Not only doctors are alarmed. Psychologists warn of the mental toll: after such experiments, individuals often develop disordered eating habits and a fear of food. They become prisoners of a weekly injection, developing psychological dependence.

Lana Lyakh, psychologist:“Many people self-prescribe and self-administer these injections, only to find themselves worse off. It’s vital to address the underlying psychological issues—feelings of inadequacy, the desire to be even thinner. For many, it’s not just about the body but about self-love and internal balance.”

The cost

In the United States, a single injection costs around $1,000, despite its manufacturing cost being no more than $25. The question arises: does anyone care that diabetics are forced to choose between food and medication? Clearly, the answer is no. Those who pay call the shots.

Political commentator Steve Samarin notes:“This issue remains unresolved in the U.S. Diabetics depend on these drugs for life. But the lucrative weight-loss market is even bigger. People are willing to pay enormous sums. Regulators like the FDA don’t control distribution priorities—they only oversee safety and quality.”

Thus, pharmaceutical giants are engaged in a “race” to develop the most suppressive appetite drug. Meanwhile, social media users jump from one trend to another, chasing after the next miracle.

The Belarusian context

A couple of years ago, Belarus, having declared sanctions against Western medicines, stopped official supplies of many drugs, including these “miracle injections.” Russia developed its own analogues, which are now sold strictly by prescription to those with genuine health needs.

Alla Shepelkevich:“In Russia and Belarus, this approach ensures drug safety. We mainly use Russian generics—more than six are already registered. We’re close to registering another manufacturer’s products. Remember: without lifestyle and behavioral changes, the effect is only temporary. When you stop the medication, swelling can occur, and the appetite often returns with a vengeance.”

The bottom line

Mounjaro is not a magic bullet or a fountain of youth. It’s a business fueled by trends and social media hype. The real solution lies in changing habits, improving diet, and adopting a healthier lifestyle. Without these, the weight will come back, and health may suffer.