Assassination Attempt on Trump - What's Known About Washington State of Emergency

A new assassination attempt has been made on Trump. A gunman opened fire in the lobby of a Washington hotel where a dinner party attended by the US President was taking place. One security officer was wounded, and the gunman was detained.

Donald Trump, the First Lady, and high-ranking guests are safe. The suspect has been identified and will appear in court on Monday, April 27.

It is noteworthy that an attempt to assassinate Ronald Reagan was made at the same hotel in 1981. The assassination attempt ended with the American president being wounded. This is the third such incident for Trump.

Shooting in Washington: Assailant detained

Shots were fired in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington during a gala honoring journalists accredited to the White House. Trump later praised the security services' response – all the high-ranking guests were quickly escorted out of the hall, including the White House occupant.

The rest of those present rushed to the exits or lay on the floor. The danger, however, passed quickly – the attacker was detained right in the lobby, near the security checkpoint, after wounding one of the security officers. The shooter turned out to be 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen, a resident of Torrance, California. He faces two counts of using a firearm to commit a violent crime and assaulting a federal agent with a dangerous weapon.

Jeffrey Carroll, Acting Chief of Police of Washington, D.C.:

"We believe he was a guest at that hotel. His room has been sealed, and appropriate procedures are underway to determine what was in it. At this point, we believe he is the only suspect in this case. This individual rushed the security checkpoint with a gun in his hand. We know he ran toward the ballroom where the President and other members of the administration were. What his specific motivation was, we cannot yet say."

A photo of the detainee was released by Trump, who, at the insistence of the secret service, left the hotel. Immediately after the incident, he held a press conference, where he noted that the Secret Service "acted quickly and boldly."

"Do you think you were the target?" asked one of the journalists present.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"I think so. These people, they're crazy. They're crazy. And, you know, you never know when something like this might happen."

An assassination attempt was made on the US President in Washington.

Trump also suggested that the incident was unrelated to the international situation, including tensions surrounding Iran. When asked about the quality of security, Trump said the intelligence agencies acted quickly and boldly.

Donald Trump, US President:

"I'm not one to never complain. I would complain if I had a reason. I'd be standing here right now saying, 'They didn't do their job.' Believe me, because this is my life. And I want to live because I want to make this country great. That's why I want to live. But when you exert influence, you get persecuted. When you don't exert influence, you get left alone."