Atmosphere of last peaceful day of 1941 recreated in Brest
Today, Brest will be immersed in the atmosphere of 1941. On the eve of the Great Patriotic War anniversary, the city will traditionally remember the last day of peace. It was Saturday. The city went to dances and watched black and white movies. Ladies in vintage dresses and officers in historical uniforms would stroll down pedestrian Sovetskaya Street. Reconstructors from Belarus, Russia, Estonia and China will help recreate the pre-war environment.
