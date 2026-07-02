Attack on Bus Carrying Belarusians in Bryansk Region - What We Know So Far

The bus that was attacked by a drone in the Bryansk Region on July 2 is currently parked in a special parking lot.

The front door and side windows were damaged. Two drivers and a passenger were injured. They were sent to the Gomel Regional Hospital for medical attention.

Andrey Tabankov, Chief Physician of the Gomel Regional Clinical Hospital:

"Three injured people were taken to the emergency room of the Gomel Regional Clinical Hospital. All patients received a full range of treatment and diagnostic procedures. Injuries of various locations were diagnosed, none of which were considered serious. The patients' condition is satisfactory. They received all necessary medical care, bandages, and recommendations, and were sent home."

Chief Physician of the Gomel Regional Clinical Hospital

Law enforcement officers are currently working with the remaining passengers on the bus.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"Belarusians, please refrain from traveling to the Russian Federation today, especially to these border regions, so to speak, where a special military operation is underway. Drones are crashing there every day, and such unfortunate incidents are happening every day to Russian citizens, to those in the Kursk, Bryansk, and other regions. We have so many wonderful places for recreation in our country today. We simply have so many lakes, rivers, forests, and beautiful places where you can take a tent, pitch it on the lakeshore, and relax with your family in a civilized, cultural way, enjoying nature."

State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus

Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus:

"Considering what is happening around our borders, the value of our independence, the value of law and order, and security in our country is increasing exponentially. Most importantly, this is seen and appreciated not only by residents of the Republic of Belarus, but also by visitors to Belarus. I want to say that the situation around the borders of the Republic of Belarus is challenging today. But in the Republic of Belarus, the operational situation and overall security are completely under control. We are ensuring security on July 3rd. On Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, all units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be on high alert, ensuring the safety of citizens. I want to tell everyone that we will do everything to ensure peace and order in our country."

Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal investigation into the terrorist attack carried out by Ukrainian armed forces on a passenger bus in the Bryansk region.

This is the second drone attack on a bus carrying Belarusian citizens in the past two weeks. On June 17, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacked a bus traveling from Belarus to Gelendzhik in the Bryansk region. It was carrying 44 people, 28 of whom were children from a soccer team.

Bus attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on June 17

A pregnant woman was killed in the strike.