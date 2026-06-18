Attack on bus carrying children - The Belarusian Parliament issued statement

Children should not become targets in foreign geopolitical games. The attack on a bus carrying children is a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, and, first and foremost, the Geneva Conventions.

This was stated in a joint statement by both chambers of the Belarusian parliament.

Parliamentarians called on the international community and their colleagues in national parliaments to provide an unambiguous legal and moral assessment of the attack. Quote: "Silence in response to attempts to kill children is a direct path to dehumanization, making the very thought of repeating such an act anywhere permissible."