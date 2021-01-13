Authentic ritual holiday Shchedrets revived in Kletsk

The original traditions of celebrating Shchedrets have been preserved in Kletsk as well. There Shchedrets takes place in its style. The rite is decorated with a homemade, ancient eight-pointed star of Bethlehem. And instead of a goat and a crane, the main character of all actions is a horse. It is a keeper of the traditions of a small town. It was believed that if you bring such a horse into the house, the new year will be rich.



Previously, only young boys celebrated Christmas in this area. Girls are among the participants of the ritual holiday today. There are ten main characters in the holiday.